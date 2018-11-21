Detectives release e-fit image in hunt for man who burgled Barnsley home

Detectives investigating a burglary in Barnsley have released an e-fit of a man they would like speak to.

A man walked into a property on Blenheim Avenue, Barnsley, between noon and 1pm on Wednesday, October 3.

Do you recognise this man?

He took a quantity of cash rom the kitchen counter before leaving the property.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/144226/18.

People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.