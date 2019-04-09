Driver who ‘smashed into car carrying young girl’ arrested after trying to escape police in Sheffield

A speeding driver has been arrested after reportedly crashing into a car carrying a woman and her young daughter as he attempted to race away from police.

South Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at the junction of Halifax Road and Chaucer Road near the Eight Foot Way at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Police at the scene. Picture: Clare Louise Pearce

Despite originally stating two arrests had been made at the scene, the force later apologised and said only one arrest had been made at this time.

They said a 41-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving over the prescribed limit.

No-one was seriously injured in the incident and the man remains in police custody.

Photos from the scene revealed a huge police presence responding to the incident and eye-witnesses reported the crash happened after a police chase.

Police at the scene. Picture: Clare Louise Pearce

One witness, who did not want to be named, said a man was being chased by one police car before speeding through a red light.

He then crashed into a car turning on to Chaucer Road which was reportedly carrying a woman and her young daughter.

The witness said: “As the driver went through the red light he hit the back end of the mum’s car.

“The car spun and he hit it again at the driver's side door. The police car pulled up behind him and the police dog managed to bring the man down.”

They added that the young girl was crying after the crash but ‘seemed ok’.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.