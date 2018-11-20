Drivers slapped with fines for bad parking in Sheffield suburb

A staggering 13 drivers were issued with parking tickets as part of a clampdown by police in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team said they carried out an operation in Burngreave following comments from concerned residents in the Spital Hill area.

Police issued 13 parking tickets in Burngreave. Picture: Sheffield North East NHP.

The team said it would continue to monitor the problem and warned it would ‘continue to prosecute offenders’.