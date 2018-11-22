Drivers SWEAR at police dealing with overtunred van on M1 motorway

Drivers stuck on the M1 motorway following a crash near Barnsley swore at police officers dealing with the incident.

Police at the scene of the accident. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The M1 northbound carriageay was closed after a van overturned at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit said traffic was soon moving again but two lanes remained closed due to ‘a large amount of diesel and vehicle debris on the road.’

The delay, however, seemed to anger some motorists.

In a statement, the unit said: “There was no need for a few motorists to swear and use other offensive language at the emergency services for making them a little late.

"If this was you, just think, it may be you in this situation one day and you'll welcome the sounds and sights of the police, ambulance and fire service."

The occupants of the van suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.