Drug searches carried out at Sheffield student apartment block

Police carried out drugs searches at a Sheffield student accommodation block following concerns over ‘suspicious activity’.

Officers from the Sheffield South West neighbourhood police team carried out the operation at the Unite accommodation on Boston Street, near Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Police at Unite near Bramall Lane. Picture: Sheffield South West NHP

In a statement, the team said: “We have been out responding to your concerns about suspicious activity and working in the company of dog handler,

“PC Brackpool and police drug detection dog Duke. We have also been working in partnership with Unite student accommodation who are based nearby in an effort to keep the area safe for everybody.

“A number of positive detections were made by Duke and those individuals have been dealt with; including a number of people searched using stop/search powers.

"Thank you to the public for your cooperation and as always, this sort of work would not be possible without the reports/concerns raised .”