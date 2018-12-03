Duo jailed for 26 years after carrying out string of armed robberies in Sheffield

Two men who committed a ‘nasty’ attack on a woman before commiting two armed robberies at shops in Sheffield have been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.

Thomas Cawley, 30, of Turner Lane in Newark, and 22-year-old Tristan Sheppard, of Commercial Gate in Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, having pleaded guilty to a series of robberies which took place on July 9, 2018.

Thomas Cawley and Tristan Sheppard. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.

The pair admitted committing a ‘nasty’ robbery where one of them lay down on a dark section of the A614 at about 12,20am on Friday, August 11, 2017, feigning injury.

A then 20-year-old woman saw someone lying in the middle of the road with another man crouched over him.

She stopped to call an ambulance but the men got up and dragged the woman from her car.

They bit her thigh and threatened her with rape before taking her car and leaving her in the middle of the road.

They then went on to commit armed robberies at shops in South Yorkshire.

Cawley and Sheppard were arrested five days later following the investigation and collaboration with South Yorkshire Police.

Sheppard received seven years and six months for the Ollerton car robbery and six years nine months for the robberies and other matters committed in Sheffield.

Cawley was given eight years for the Ollerton car robbery and four years for the Sheffield robberies.

Det Con Emily Bucklow said: “This was a particularly nasty attack which has scarred a young woman for the rest of her life.

“The planning and deceit behind this single act is chilling and to take advantage of someone’s kindness in this way is beyond belief.

“I’m pleased that we were able to find and prove that Cawley and Sheppard were responsible and that they’re now serving lengthy sentences behind bars and I’d like to thank our colleagues at South Yorkshire for working with us on this case.

“The young lady involved has shown immense bravery throughout and I hope that she can now put it behind her.”