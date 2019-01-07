Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of woman found dead on New Year’s Eve

The former partner of a woman who was found dead in her home has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Police launched a manhunt for Michael Foran after the body of June Jones, 33, was found at her maisonette in Wyndmill Crescent, on the Charlemont Farm estate in West Bromwich, at around 2am on December 31.

On Monday, the 32-year-old appeared in the dock at Walsall Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing after being charged with her murder on Sunday.

He was arrested in Liverpool on Saturday and transferred to the West Midlands for questioning.

Miss Jones was reported missing by her sister on Boxing Day and police said there was evidence that she had been the victim of a "sustained and brutal assault with a weapon".

Foran, wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, looked straight ahead throughout the three-minute hearing.

The court heard that the defendant was charged with murdering Miss Jones between December 16 and December 31.

Foran, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody by District Judge David Webster to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 9.

Keith O'Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, appeared before magistrates on Saturday charged with assisting the suspected killer and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on January 10.

By Josh Payne, Press Association