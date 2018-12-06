‘Fire service incident’ blocks Sheffield road

A ‘fire service incident’ blocked a Sheffield road earlier this morning.

At around 7am, bus company First South Yorkshire said Lowedges Road in Lowedges was blocked near to the junction with Chesterfield Road because of a ‘fire service incident’.

Lowedges Road, Lowedges

Its buses on the number 24 service route were diverted via Greenhill Parkway and Gervase Road in both directions.

Buses are now able to pass the scene.

First said buses are being ‘guided past’.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has so far declined to release details on the incident.