Floral tributes left at scene of Barnsley crash which left two men dead

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a car crash in Barnsley in which two men died.

Emergency services were called to Whams Road, Crows Edge, on Friday following a crash between a black BMW Z3 and a black Mitsubishi Outlander.

Pictured is the fatal crash scene on the A616 at Fox Holes Grove, Crow Edge. Picture: Steve Ellis

The collision took place near to the junction with Fox Holes Grove.

READ MORE: Two in custody and one in hospital after man attacked in Sheffield city centre

Two men, aged 23 and 57, travelling in the BMW, died at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman , who was in the Mitsubish, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for minor injuries.

Floral tributes at the scene. Picture: Steve Ellis.

READ MORE: Fast actions of firefighters ‘prevented third blaze at Rotherham recycling plant in matter of months from getting out of control’

Police said the families of the two men have been notified and are receiving support.

The road was closed to allow investigators to carry out initial enquiries.

The victims have not yet been named by police.

READ MORE: Duo seriously injured after being hit by car near Sheffield Arena

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of March 1.