Fly-tippers leave this disgusting mess at former Sheffield pub

This was the disgusting scene which greeted a group of committed of litter pickers in Sheffield.

Members of the Sheffield Litter Pickers group said the fly-tipping was dumped at the back of the former Ball Inn, Myrtle Road, Heeley.

Fly-tipping at the former Ball Inn pub, Heeley. Picture: Julie Gay / Sheffield Litter Pickers

READ MORE: Stunning Sheffield Christmas lights display raising cash for dog rescue charity

Julie Gay, a member of the group, said: “We discovered this at the back of the Ball Inn and it was something we couldn’t deal with.

“People living in the area said that vans go in regularly to dump waste.”

READ MORE: Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news throughout the day

The fly-tipping included a water butt, conifers, plastering materials and other building debris.

Shefield Litter Pickers hold regular picks across the city and launched when a Facebook page was set up in January.

The page now has almost 900 members and the group hope to plot picks on a map of the city.

It also has details of litter picks people can get involved in across the city.

READ MORE: Murderer still at large 11 weeks after fatal stabbing at Centertainment

The Star is backing Sheffield Litter Pickers’ work as part of its Keep Our City Clean Campaign.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/SheffieldLitterPickers for more information.

To report fly-tipping visit Sheffield Council’s website at www.sheffield.gov.uk

