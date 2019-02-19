Former Sheffield Council boss charged with sex offences

A former Sheffield Council manager has appeared in court charged with 14 historic sex offences.

Roger Anthony Dodds, 83, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with offences he is alleged to have carried out between April 1974 and August 1980.

He is alleged to have carried out 12 indecent assaults on seven men aged 16 or over, one of whom was also abused twice as a child.

Dodds, of HMP Wakefield, has also been charged with misconduct in a public office namely indecently assaulting student claimants on and off council premises during his hours of employment.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality during the brief hearing.

The defendant wore a short-sleeve stripe shirt, with a T-shirt underneath and glasses.

He sat with his arms folded throughout the hearing.

District Judge Paul Healey said that, owing to the seriousness of the allegations, the case could only be heard at the Crown Court.

He adjourned the case until Tuesday, March 19 at 9.45am.

Mr Dodds said ‘thank you’ as the hearing finished.