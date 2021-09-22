Former Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara will appear at court this Friday

O’Mara, aged 39, will attend Sheffield Magistrates’ court on Friday September 24, following a summons issued on August 19.

The ex-Labour MP faces seven counts of fraud and one count of entering into an arrangement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property by another, contrary to section 328(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

O’Mara’s former chief of staff, Gareth Arnold, will also appear on September 24 and faces six counts of fraud. A third man, John Woodliff, faces one charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act and will also appear.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in series of incidents between October 2018 and February 2020.