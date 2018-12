A teenage girl has been injured after being hit by a car near a Sheffield school.

The 14-year-old was hit by a Renault Clio on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, close to Firth Park Academy, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Bellhouse Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

She was taken to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.