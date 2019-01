Vandals have sprawled graffiti on the side of an Army careers hub in Sheffield city centre.

The Townhead House building, on Townhead Street, has been sprayed with the words: ‘Death tolls = profit!’.

Graffiti on the side of the Army careers hub in Sheffield. Picture: Sarah Marshall / The Star

READ MORE: Sheffield’s economy and Sheffield Eagles could benefit from city hosting Rugby League World Cup

The centre offers advice to people thinking of joining the Army.

The Star has contacted the Army for a comment and is awaiting a response.