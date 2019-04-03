Gun and knife crime awareness session to be held in Sheffield suburb today

The use of guns and knives will be discussed at a special event this afternoon held as part of a week of action to reduce crime in a Sheffield suburb.

Sharrow Community Forum will hold a talk at Highfield Adventure Playground from 2pm today (Wednesday) to raise awareness of gun and knife crime.

Police carries out an open land search in Mount Pleasant Park off Abbeydale Road as part of the week of action. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The event is being held as part of a week of action alongside South Yorkshire Police in the hope of reducing crime and antisocial behaviour in the area.

Jonathan Roberts, chief executive officer at Sharrow Community Forum, said: “It’s a lot of work that we are doing together with the police and other statutory services to get people engaged in activities.

“There are local organisations that obviously want to advertise what they are doing but the response we’ve had has been great. I think it’s great that everyone has wanted to get involved.”

The week comes after a number of incidents in Sharrow and residents voicing fears about rising crime and antisocial behaviour.

It was at the centre of a night of mayhem in June when a man suffered a serious facial injury after reportedly being hit by an axe in Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road.

Gunshots were then fired at a house on Wostenholm Road just three hours later.

Then in September, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after he was found with gunshot injuries on the same road.

There will also be a drugs awareness event on Thursday. The week of action ends with the 16th annual Sharrow Lantern Festival on Sunday, April 7.

It begins in Mount Pleasant Park at 7.30pm, ready for the parade at 8pm and finishes in the General Cemetery at 9pm.