Heartless thieves steal Sheffield care home’s memorial garden furniture

A bench given by the family of Donald Gosney and a handmade bespoke bird table and engraved plaque created as a memorial to Jean Bowers were stolen on two consecutive Fridays from the garden of city charity Sheffcare’s Springwood care home in Herries Road at Shirecliffe.

Now staff at the home are hoping that somebody will have information which may lead to the return of the stolen items.

“We really do not understand how anybody could think that stealing from the elderly and vulnerable could be acceptable behaviour,” said Springwood manager Anita Bland.

Springwood care home in Sheffield

“Throughout most of the pandemic, residents at all our homes were unable to enjoy our gardens as we followed government advice on shielding at all times.

“It is particularly distressing, therefore, that just when our residents should be looking forward to finally enjoying summer, this should happen.

“It is also very hard for the two families who gave these items in memory of their loved ones.