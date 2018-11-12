Helicopter circling above Sheffield suburb where missing man was last seen  

A police helicopter has been deployed as part of the search for a Sheffield man reported missing yesterday.

The helicopter is circling above Hackenthorpe this morning in the search for Thomas Seddon, aged 29, who was last seen in the city suburb at 8am yesterday.

Thomas Seddon

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Thomas is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build with short, dark brown, curly hair and a brown beard.

He was wearing trousers and an over-sized green parka style coat.

Thomas is known to frequent the Rother Valley area.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,025 of November 11.