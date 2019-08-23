How Sheffield police officers detained machete-wielding drug user in less than two minutes

Daouda Sy sent terrified shoppers fleeing in fear of their lives, believing they were in the midst of a terrorist atrocity, as he launched the unprovoked attack on High Street, Sheffield, on the morning of January 31 this year.The 21-year-old, of Wensley Street, in Grimesthorpe, has been jailed for 12 years after he admitted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

Sy was walking past a busy bus stop when he made eye contact with a 47-year-old man waiting there and shouted ‘you don't believe in God’ before drawing the machete and striking him powerfully over the head, leaving him with a two-and-a-half inch gash above the ear.

Daouda Sy

Sy followed them inside still brandishing the weapon, which he banged on a handrail, and shouted ‘if you don’t believe in God... I will kill you all... you best believe in Allah’.

As the drama unfolded, CCTV operators were monitoring the situation and raised the alarm with police. Officers were dispatched to the scene and arrested Sy in under two minutes.

After Sy was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court today, Detective Constable Sam Wardman said: "CCTV operatives covering the city centre spotted Sy, who was still carrying the machete, and alerted police.

Victim of the attack.

“Nearby officers were on the scene within less than two minutes of receiving the call and detained Sy.

“Meanwhile, McDonald’s staff and members of the public provided immediate medical care to the victim. “Thankfully the victim will make a full recovery and he was incredibly lucky in terms of the injury he sustained."

She added: "That said, this was without doubt a terrifying incident for those involved. While Sy was found to be under the influence of drugs, this was an unprovoked and incredibly violent attack that will no doubt have long lasting impacts on both the victim and horrified members of the public who witnessed it.

“Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, The Recorder of Sheffield, in court today described this incident as ‘a truly wicked act with a murderous weapon.’ He also commended the staff and members of the public who helped the victim in McDonald’s that morning.

“I too would like to thank them and praise their efforts, as well as the bravery of officers who detained Sy as he carried the machete. They put the public’s safety over their own, without hesitation or question."

Sy pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent.