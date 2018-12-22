Hunt goes on following ram raid at JD Sports in Sheffield city centre

A police hunt for those behind a ram-raid on a Sheffield city centre sports shop remains ongoing – five days after the incident.

A Kia Picanto was driven through the front window of JD Sports, on The Moor in Sheffield city centre at around 3.45am on Monday.

Raiders grabbed clothing and loaded it into a getaway car before speeding off from the scene.

North Face jackets were among the items stolen in the raid.

The Kia, which was stolen, was left behind at the crime scene and was forensically examined in a bid to identify the crooks involved.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 104 of December 17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.