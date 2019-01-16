Hunt still on for those who attempted ram raid at Sheffield jewellers

Detectives are continuing to investigate an attempted ram raid at a Sheffield jewellers which was thwarted when the store’s owner stood in way of the van used.

Three man, one driving a van and two on mopeds, smashed into The Chapel Jewellers on London Road shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, January 9.

The scene at The Chapel Jewellers on London Road,Sheffield, just after the attempted ram raid. Picture: Steve Ellis

However, thanks to the quick thinking of the owner of the business, Tracy Thackray-Howitt, the would-be thieves went away empty handed.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Ram-raid’ thwarted after Sheffield jeweller stands in way of van

Ms Thackray-Howitt, a regular star of popular ITV antiques programme Dickinson’s Real Deal, said that after the vehicle smashed into the shop for the first time, she stood in its way so the driver couldn’t ram it again.

She said: “They didn’t get anything. This business is my life’s work so I wasn’t scared at all. I wasn’t going to let them get away with owt.

“We have good security measures and thankfully they all worked. Everybody is fine and no one is hurt.”

READ MORE: This is how many homes will be built in Sheffield city centre over the next 10 years

Ms Thackray-Howitt also revealed that at least one of the men was wearing a balaclava, and said that the ‘family-run’ business had always assumed they would be safer thanks to their prominent position on a major road.

The van which was used had been reported as being stolen from Rotherham on Tuesday, December 4.

Det Con Victoria Kenny said: “Nothing was taken from the store and the man driving the van left on foot shortly after the collision.

“Two men, travelling on a moped, were also in the area at the time and they left the area at around the same time as the man driving the van did, heading towards Heeley.

READ MORE: ‘We feel like our world has ended’ – Family of Barnsley teenager killed when car crashed into tree

“Thankfully, no-one was injured in the incident. As our enquiries continue in to this incident, I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the van or the moped prior to the collision occurring, to get in touch with us.

“If you can help, please call 101, quoting incident number 461 of January 9. You can also speak to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”