Hunting knife seized by armed police in Sheffield

A hunting knife was taken from a young man by police in Sheffield.

Armed officers from South Yorkshire Police discovered the weapon – which had an 18cm blade – when they stopped and searched the man in Southey Green yesterday.

The knife seized by police in Sheffield. Picture: SYP

“This proactive stop was based on information that the area had seen a rise in knife-related incidents recently and, unluckily for the young chap, he had forgotten he had an extremely large hunting/survival knife upon his person,” a spokesperson for the force's team in Burngreave said.

Read more: All the Sheffield streets targeted by burglary gang in five-week crime spree

“Officers swiftly took over the investigation, making enquiries into further offences and subsequently conducting a house search in relation to the offences. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

Read more: This is when school holidays will start and finish in Sheffield in 2019

The uninsured Fiat was towed away. Picture: SYP

Later on in the day, in an unrelated case, officers towed away an uninsured Fiat car. “Let's hope he doesn't forget to pay his fine because we definitely won't forget,” the Burngreave team said of the vehicle's owner.