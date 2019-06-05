Inquest hears details about morning Shiregreen brothers died as mum awaits trial for their murder

An inquest has been opened and adjourned this morning into the deaths of two teenage brothers whose mum is accused of killing them.

Blake and Tristan Barrass died after an incident at a home in Shiregreen, on Friday, May 24.

An inquest opened at Sheffield Medico Legal Centre this morning heard that emergency services were called out to a property in the morning and the boys were taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Tristan, aged 13, was pronoucned dead at 9.14am and Blake, aged 14, a short while later at 9.26am.

The results of post mortem examinations were not given.

Coroner Christopher Dorries said he was not in a position to be able to release their bodies yet for funeral arrangements.

He said he was aware there are people due in court in relation to the case.

Mr Dorries added: “I offer my condolences to the family.”

The inquest was adjourned.

The two boys were among six children taken to hospital. The other four survived and have since been discharged.

Blake and Tristan’s mum, Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with murdering the boys and three counts of attempted murder.

Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of two counts of murder.

They have been remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for November.

A High Court injunction bans the identification of any of the four surviving children involved in the case.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone who breaches the ban, which includes social media comments, could be charged with contempt of court.