Investigation continues after windows smashed at Sheffield city centre office block

A Sheffield city centre office building where windows were smashed by vandals opened as normal this morning.

Police were called to the Capita building, just off Derek Dooley Way, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The scene at the Capita building, just off Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

A spokeswoman for the business said: “No-one was inside the office when the incident happened and the matter has now been passed to the police.

“The office opened as normal this morning.”

When The Star attended, ground floor windows were smashed and offensive language had also been sprayed onto them.

A security guard was inside the office canteen, where the smashed windows were, but police had left the scene.

A number of eyewitnesses had initially claimed that the damage to the windows had been caused by gunshots and armed police attended.

But South Yorkshire Police said no firearms were involved in the incident and added it was being treated as criminal damage.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.