Investigation continues as Sheffield city centre restaurant remains closed following burglary

An investigation is continuing after thieves smashed through a brick wall and stole a till and cash during a break-in at a Sheffield city centre restaurant.

Burglars struck at Jerk Hut, High Street, Sheffield, at some point between 9pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday.

Paul Simmonds from the Jerk Hut on High Street in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Owner Paul Simmonds said he had only been running the restaurant since September and said the incident had caused considerable damage.

He said: “I got there on Tuesday morning and I noticed as soon as I opened the door that somebody had been in.

“They have kicked an extractor fan through to the kitchen and crawled through the back wall to the kitchen and through into the restaurant.”

A poster in the window of the restaurant said the site was closed and Mr Simmonds said he hoped to reopen on Friday.

He added: “We don't know how much cash they’ve taken yet or the extent of the damage. There was only the flow in the till, which is about £50, and it’s an electronic till, which is linked to an iPad and they’ve taken that as well.

“They’ve also took a Christmas box which had cash in for the waiters and waitresses. Me and my cousin only took over the business in September – it’s just horrible.”

Mr Simmonds said the incident had caused significant damage to the kitchen but he believed the restaurant area was not too badly damaged.

He added: “I’m hoping that the forensics team will be able to find some prints because it doesn’t look they have been too clever about it.”

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively call, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.