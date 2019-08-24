Investigation launched after woman reportedly sexually assaulted in Sheffield
A woman, who was found injured outside Sheffield Cathedral this morning, has reportedly been sexually assaulted.
By rahmah ghazali
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 15:17
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they have launched an investigation to look into the case.
"Police were called shortly before 9am this morning (Saturday August 24) to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.
"The woman is being supported by specialist officers," the statement said.
Earlier today, it was reported that a 37-year-old woman was found injured in her mouth and foot outside the cathedral on Church Street.
A police car and an ambulance were seen out the premises.