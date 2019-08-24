Investigation launched after woman reportedly sexually assaulted in Sheffield

An ambulance and a police car were seen outside Sheffield Cathedral on Church Street this morning. Picture by Andy Nurse.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they have launched an investigation to look into the case.

"Police were called shortly before 9am this morning (Saturday August 24) to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

"The woman is being supported by specialist officers," the statement said.

Earlier today, it was reported that a 37-year-old woman was found injured in her mouth and foot outside the cathedral on Church Street.