Jury sent out to consider verdicts in trial of mother and son accused of murdering South Yorkshire man

Carol Dawson, 72, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley and Scott Dawson, 41, of Allots Court, Barnsley have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last four weeks, accused of the murder of 48-year-old Gary Dean.

Mr Dean’s body was found on farmland near to his home in Silkstone Common, Barnsley in September last year.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, sent the jury of seven men and five women out to consider their verdict at around midday today (Wednesday, August 7).

The defendants are alleged to have been involved in a dispute with Mr Dean concerning a £300,000 piece of land they bought near to his property some years earlier.

Both defendants deny murdering Mr Dean.