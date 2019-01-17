Last chance to have your say on how much you pay for South Yorkshire Police

Time is running out for people to have their say on how much they pay for policing in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner is seeking the public’s views as he looks to set the council tax precept for policing for the next year.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings.

Dr Alan Billings launched a consultation after the government announced the Provisional Police Grant, which provides details of the force-level allocations of the central government funding for 2019/20.

South Yorkshire Police is funded through the grant as well as money raised from the council tax precept and other government grants.

The government sets a limit on the amount of money police and crime commissioners can raise from the precept and this year that amount has been set at a maximum of £16 Band A and B properties, or £24 (£2 per month) for a Band D property.

And the deadline for people to take part in the consultation is tomorrow (January 18).

Dr Billings said: “One of the responsibilities I have as police and crime Commissioner is to set the annual budget for policing. A proportion of the cost of policing is paid from the council tax (23 per cent) with most coming directly from the Government via the police grant (77 per cent).

“The local council tax element – the precept – is set by me. I also have to fund some other services, such as those that help and support victims of crime.

“Whilst I understand that austerity affects everyone in South Yorkshire, I have to balance this against the demand for policing services. Over the last few years the number of police officers reduced dramatically and I now believe that we need to put more officers back into our neighbourhood policing teams and increase the number of officers across the board to meet the demands the force is facing.

“I am seeking the views of members of the public on raising the precept by the maximum amount allowed to enable the Force to increase police officer numbers over the next few years.

“Throughout the year members of my office have been speaking to people about a potential rise in the precept. Now that we know how much that rise could be we would like to know if the public of South Yorkshire are supportive.

“To do this we will be out and about in communities seeking views during January. We have also launched a short online survey which I would encourage everyone to fill in and have their say.”

For more information or to complete the survey, which is open until January 18, 2019 visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6R5Y6QS