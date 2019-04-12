Man accused of murdering Rotherham woman remains in custody

Detectives are continuing to quiz a man on suspicion of murdering Rotherham mum-of-four Alena Grlakova.

Alena’s body was found by police on land behind the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on Monday, April 8.

Alena Grlakova.

The 38-year-old had not been seen at the pub at around 10.30pm on Boxing Day 2018.

A 45-year-old Rotherham man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody this morning.

She was later seen at The Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, Taylors Lane, at around 10:30pm that evening walking towards Rawmarsh Hill but had not been seen since.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday however the cause of death was unascertained.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8, call the incident room directly on 01709 443540 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.