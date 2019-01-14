Man and student paramedic injured after ambulance hits pedestrian outside Sheffield doctors’ surgery

A man and a student paramedic were taken to hospital following a crash between an ambulance and a pedestrian on a Sheffield road.

The crash happened close to Pitsmoor Surgery on Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, at around 10.37am on Monday.

Burngreave Road is closed in both directions

The man – aged in his 50s – was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition and the student paramedic was also taken to Northern General Hospital with minor injuries.

Burngreave Road was closed in both directions while the injured man was treated at the scene and enquiries were carried out.

Pitsmoor Surgery was closed to patients while police officers remained at the crash scene.

Residents with homes inside the cordon were unable to enter or leave their homes while the area remained sealed off.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 298 of January 14.

South Yorkshire Police initially reported the pedestrian was female but the force later confirmed it was a man.