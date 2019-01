Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to Badsley Moor Lane, near the junction with Middle Lane South, at around 1pm on Saturday.

Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham. Picture: Google

Police said a silver Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf were involved in the crash.

A man, who suffered a knee injury, and a woman,who said she had chest pains, were both taken to hospital.