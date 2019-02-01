Man appears in court following Sheffield city centre machete attack

A man has appeared in court following a machete attack in Sheffield city centre.

Daouda Sy, 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a machete, without lawful authority.

A police cordon was set up on High Street, Sheffield.

Sy, a Guinean national, wore a grey T-shirt, grey sweater, grey jogger bottoms and had a cigarette behind his ear during the appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Flanked by three prison officers, he confirmed his name, address, date of birth and nationality to the court clerk.

Prosecutor David Marshall said the charges related to an attack in Sheffield city centre on Thursday, in which a 47-year-old man was left with wound to his head.

Emergency services were called to the McDonald's restaurant, High Street, at around 9.30am on January 31.

Mr Marshall said: “The victim may have to go undergo scans to see if he has any fractures to his skull.”

Pari Seeley, defending, applied for Sy to be granted bail during the short hearing but the magistrates refused the application.

Mr Marshall explained that, owing to the seriousness of the allegations, the case could only be heard at Crown Court.

Sy was remanded in custody until his next appearance.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, March 1.

A police cordon was put in place outside the restaurant for a number of hours on Thursday.

The McDonald’s restaurant was also closed for most of the day while officers carried out forensic examinations.

Police chiefs have praised the CCTV operators and police officers for the way they responded to and dealt with the incident.

The 47-year-old man injured has been released from hospital.

The McDonald's restaurant reopened later on Thursday.