Man arrested after police seen searching through gardens on Sheffield estate

A man has been arrested after police searched through residents’ gardens on a Sheffield estate this evening.

An eyewitness said dozens of officers were searching through gardens around Dugdale Road, Parson Cross, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Dugdale Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

He said the police helicopter was also involved in the search.

South Yorkshire Police said the searches were in connection with the hunt for a wanted man who was arrested.

It did not disclose what he was arrested on suspicion of.