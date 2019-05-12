Man charged in connection with armed robbery at Sheffield Costco is remanded into custody 

A man charged with a number of offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with an armed raid at Costco in Sheffield has been remanded into custody.

James Allen, aged 40, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences following a robbery at Costco, Parkway Drive, Darnall, on Sunday, April 28.

Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing, and Allen was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on June 3.

Two masked men raided Costco after arriving in a blue Ford Focus and running into the store with a hammer and a sawn-off shotgun.

Jewellery worth over £12,000 was stolen in the raid.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 622 of April 28.