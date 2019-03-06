Man due in court over Sheffield city centre machete attack

A man is due to appear in court today charged with carrying out a machete attack in Sheffield city centre.

Daouda Sy, 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a machete, without lawful authority.

The scene outside the McDonald's restaurant in Sheffield city centre on January 31. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Sy, a Guinean national, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last month charged with carrying out an attack on a 47-year-old man near the McDonald’s restaurant on High Street.

Prosecutor David Marshall said the charges related to an attack in Sheffield city centre on Thursday, in which a 47-year-old man was left with a wound to his head.

Emergency services were called to the McDonald's restaurant, on High Street, at around 9.30am on January 31.

Pari Seeley, defending, applied for Sy to be granted bail during the short hearing but the magistrates refused the application.

Mr Marshall explained that, owing to the seriousness of the allegations, the case could only be heard at Crown Court.

Sy is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court via video link this morning.

A police cordon was put in place outside the restaurant for a number of hours and the McDonald’s restaurant was also closed for most of the day while officers carried out forensic examinations.