Man held after 'disturbance’ in Sheffield street

A man was arrested after a ‘disturbance’ broke out in a Sheffield street.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and a public order offence following an incident on Owler Lane at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

READ MORE: Two in custody and one in hospital after man attacked in Sheffield city centre

He remains in police custody and police said no-one was reported to have been injured in the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.