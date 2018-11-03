Man held on suspicion of murder in North Anston released

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found at a Rotherham home has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 40s, was held yesterday after the body of a 39-year-old woman was found at an address on North Anston, Rotherham, at around 5.30am on Friday.

Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham (pic: Google)

Police said a post-morterm examination carried out yesterday was inconclusive and officers were carrying out further examinations.

A formal identification of the victim is expected to take place later today.