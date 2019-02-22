A man remains in hospital this morning after being stabbed by a gang of men in a Sheffield street.

Police were called to Spital Street, Burngreave, at around 3.50pm on Thursday, following reports of a stabbing.

Police at the scene. Picture: Dan Hayes

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries to his hands and face.

He remains in hospital this morning.

Police said the gang of men fled from the scene.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a 54-year-old man was stabbed when a brawl broke out on nearby Ellesmere Road, Burngreave.

The man suffered stab wounds during the fight, which broke out on February 6.

Anyone with any information about yesterday’s stabbing should call police on 101, quoting incident number 574 of February 21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.