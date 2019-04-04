Man jailed and others arrested as week of police action continues in Sheffield suburb

A man has been jailed for 16 months and several others were arrested as part of an ongoing week of police action to reduce crime in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers from the Sheffield South West neighbourhood police team have been carrying out a week of action in Sharrow and on Tuesday police they searched for weapons in Mount Pleasant Park as well as holding traffic patrols and licensing checks.

Members of the Sheffield South West neighbourhood police team

The week of action comes after two violent attacks in or around the park over the weekend and also saw schoolchildren taught about the dangers of knife and gun crime on Wednesdya.

Sgt Ross Greenwood, who has been leading the team, said: “We have experienced two incidents of violence in the area in recent days which I appreciate may have caused some concern amongst residents.

“These are being thoroughly investigated by detectives but it does make our activity even more timely. We are doing all we can to assist in those enquiries.”

Police carry out an open land search in Mount Pleasant Park, off Abbeydale Road. Picture: Scott Merrylees

While one team of officers found a baseball bat and a crowbar in the park on Tuesday, others stopped a van on Abbeydale Road, which was alleged to be being driven without insurance, a licence or scrap permit.

Police carried out a total of 11 stop and searches,issued 11 traffic offence reports and seized several vehicles in the area.

Sgt Greenwood said: “Our officers stopped a van on Abbeydale Road which turned out to be an illegal scrap collection van; the driver had no insurance, no licence or scrap permit.”

Three men were arrested for offences including driving over the prescribed limit, driving without insurance, theft and dangerous driving.

One of those arrested was also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court and has since been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Licence checks were also carried out at several premises on London Road with several breaches due to be followed up by licensing officers.

Fixed penalty notices were also issued to 10 drivers for parking offences, with assistance from Sheffield City Council.

Sgt Greenwood added: “Whilst we have had some great results so far this week, I’m also keen to stress that there’s also been some community events taking place too.

“Going ahead, this is a big priority for my team – building relationships with local people, businesses and community organisations. I mean it too, I want to hear what is bothering people.

“This week we have been joining local groups who are delivering knife, gun and drugs awareness sessions to young people at Highfields Adventure Playground.

“We’ve also helped to arrange a community litter pick on Friday, which has come about from direct feedback from residents. Please do come along if you can, meeting at 1.30pm at Highfields Adventure Playground.”

The week of action ends with the 16th annual Sharrow Lantern Festival on Sunday, April 7.

It begins in Mount Pleasant Park at 7.30pm, ready for the parade at 8pm and will finish in the General Cemetery at 9pm.