Man jailed for chasing supermarket worker around Aldi store with a knife

A man who chased a supermarket worker around a busy branch of Aldi while wielding a knife has been jailed for 18 months.

Keith Palfreman, 40, drew the weapon after he confronted a member of staff and was asked to leave the store in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex Police said.

The incident took place at Aldi in Clacton-on-Sea

One worker called for assistance over the tannoy and used a shopping basket for protection.

Palfreman then began chasing another employee around the store while customers ran off, the force said.

He fled the scene on June 20 but was found and arrested.

Palfreman, of Langham Drive, Clacton-on-Sea, admitted at Chelmsford Crown Court to possession of a knife and was sentenced on October 22, police said.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: "Palfreman, without warning and provocation, turned on innocent shop workers, armed with a knife.

"One was forced to defend himself with a basket and another ran through the shop's aisles to escape.

"The store at the time was full of customers, including families with young children and babies.

"Fortunately no-one was harmed and Palfreman was apprehended and has been sent to prison."

By Sam Russell, Press Association