Man remains in custody following Sheffield shooting

Police are continuing to quiz a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Sheffield.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested on Friday following an incident in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Polce at the scene on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Etchells

Two other men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with a suspected shotgun wound to his shoulder following the incident.

Police said it was a ‘targeted attack’ and enquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1102 of February 26.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.