Man stabbed in eight man brawl outside Sheffield barber shop

A man was stabbed in an eight man brawl outside a barber shop in Sheffield.

Police were called out to Abbeydale Road, Sharrow, following reports of 'seven or eight men' fighting outside Fades barber shop.

A 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his leg during the incident on Saturday, May 12, at 4.25pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the fight.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to the incident.

"Both were arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The 18-year-old man has been bailed while the 16-year-old has been released under investigation.

"Enquiries are now ongoing in relation to the incident and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 669 of 12 May 2018."