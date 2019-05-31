Man taken to hospital after being found injured on Sheffield street

A man has been taken to hospital, after police investigating a slot machine theft found him lying injured on a Sheffield street.

Officers were called out to Bellhouse Road, Firth Park at around 12.43pm today concerning the theft of a slot machine outside a newsagents on the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Whilst carrying out enquiries, a man was found to be injured outside the property.

“He has been taken to hospital.”

The spokesman added that the man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and they do not believe anyone else was involved.

A woman has been detained in connection with the theft.

An air ambulance was called out to Firth Park in connection wiht the incident, but was not needed to transfer the injured man to hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 398 of Friday, May 31, 2019.