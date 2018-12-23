Man threatened with knife in terrifying Sheffield street robbery

A man was threatened with a knife during a terrifying robbery in a Sheffield street.

The 27-year-old was robbed on Burngreave Road between 5.45am and 6.15am on Saturday, December 22.

Burngreave Road. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Two held after stolen car stopped travelling into Sheffield

He had just been to the cash machine on Ellesmere Road, before walking to the bus stop on Burngreave Road.

A man, described as being Asian, around 30 years old of medium build and wearing a black jacket with the hood up then approached him and threatened him.

READ MORE: Police abused while seizing off-road motobrike in Sheffield

He then showed the victim a knife before leaving and and walking up Brunswick Road.

Police said the victim was not injured during the incident but has been left shaken.

READ MORE: ‘Nothing significant to report’ from Mad Friday celebrations in Sheffield

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 481 of December 22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.