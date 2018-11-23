Manhunt underway after gun brandished during Sheffield robbery

A police hunt remains ongoing tonight after a man was threatened with a gun during a robbery in a Sheffield street.

A 20-year-old victim was robbed by an unknown attacker in Ellesmere Road, Spital Hill, at about 6.45am on Friday.

The scene.

Officers said it is believed the attacker was armed with a handgun but added they were not sure at this stage if the firearm was discharged.

Witnesses claimed that the victim had indeed been shot during the incident.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At some point during the robbery, it is believed that what appears to be a handgun was seen by the victim, who then fled to call police.

”The 20-year-old suffered minor injuries.

“Nobody has suffered any gunshot injuries and, at this time, it is not clear whether any shots were fired.”

An area, outside a row of shops, was cordoned off for most of yesterday morning while officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Buses and traffic were diverted as a result.

Eyewitness said they saw an altercation outside a shop between two men.

A man, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw two men fighting. They were arguing and punching each other.

“Then one of the men got a gun out and shot the other. He fell down and then got back up. He walked off on his phone.

“He must have been calling police. I couldn’t see where he had been shot.

“The man with the gun was walking up and down for a few minutes with the gun in his hand, then he walked off too."

A passer-by said she was not surprised a gun had been seen in the area.

South Yorkshire Police said the cordon had since been removed and enquires were ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw any suspicious activity is asked to ring police on 101 quoting incident number 145 of November 23, 2018.