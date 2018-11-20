Masked men steal cigarettes and meat in raid on Sheffield supermarket

A gang of masked men armed with crowbars broke into a Sheffield supermarket and stole cigarettes and meat.

An eyewitness said the Co-op store, Manor Park, was targeted by thieves at around 2am on Tuesday.

The entrance to the store was damaged in the break-in.

The man, who did not want to be named, said the gang all wore jumpsuits and face masks.

He said one wore an ‘anonymous mask’ and they used crowbards to break in through the store's entrance.

They then stole meat, dog food and cigarettes before escaping in a white Volkswagen car.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.