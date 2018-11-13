Meadowhall stabbing: Two in custody after teenager attacked

Two men have been arrested following a stabbing outside Meadowhall shopping centre.

The men are in custody on suspicion of wounding after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near to the taxi rank, in the car park outside Next at 7.20pm on Monday.

The taxi rank where the incident happened. Picture: Google.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and the boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

They are not believed to be life threatening.

There was a heavy police presence at Meadowhall in the aftermath of the attack and a cordon was put in place near the Next store.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 809 of November 12.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.