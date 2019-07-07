Men arrested over stabbing of Sheffield teenager are released from custody

The scene near to Attercliffe Road, following a stabbing there in the early hours of this morning that left a 19-year-old man in a 'critical but stable' condition. Picture: Dan Hayes

A 19-year-old man was left in a ‘critical but stable’ condition after being stabbed in Attercliffe Common at around 1am yesterday morning.

Six men were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released from custody, police confirmed this afternoon.

No-one has been charged.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The victim is still in hospital but in a stable condition, staff are hoping he can be discharged in a couple of days.”

A police cordon remained in place on Attercliffe Road, just after the junction with Staniforth Road, for over 12 hours while forensic work was carried out in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 76 of Saturday, July 6.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.