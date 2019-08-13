Men wanted over alleged historical child sexual abuse in Sheffield believed to 'have fled the country'

Karim and Mahmoodi failed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court after being charged with rape, and are now believed to 'have fled the country'. Picture: Marisa Cashill

Soran Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive, Greenland and Kamaran Mahmoodi, 36, of Walkley Road, Walkley were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in March this year, after both men were charged with one count of rape.

The allegations made against Karim and Mahmoodi relate to the same 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Both defendants failed to appear at court in March, and they are now believed to have left the country.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “They are still wanted for failing to appear at court.

“Information received suggests that both individuals have fled the country and returned to Iraq, their country of origin.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate them, which includes liaison with the National Crime Agency in order to identify and explore all opportunities.”