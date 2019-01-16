Missing Sheffield teen left college with two ‘unidentified individuals’

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Sheffield teenager who has not been seen for more than three weeks have released CCTV of her last confirmed sighting.

Pamela Horvathova was last seen leaving Sheffield College’s Granville Road complex at around 2.05pm on Tuesday, December 18.

CCTV of Paemla Horvathova at Sheffield College on December 18.

The CCTV footage shows Pamela, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, leaving the site with two individuals detectives are yet to identify.

She was wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans and was wearing her hair on top of her head in a bun.

Supt Paul McCurry said: “In a bid to jog someone’s memory and to offer the most recent visual description of Pamela we can, we are releasing CCTV stills and moving footage today.

Pamela Horvathova

“This shows Pamela arriving at Sheffield College on Granville Road on Tuesday, December 18 at around 11.30am. We then see Pamela leaving the college just after 2.05pm.

“From the footage, Pamela appears to be in the company of two as yet unidentified individuals who we are really keen to speak to as part of our ongoing investigation. If this is you, please get in touch with our officers.

“This also shows Pamela wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans, wearing her hair on top of her head in a bun.

“We continue to pursue a possible sighting of Pamela at Ice Sheffield on Coleridge Road the following day (Wednesday, December 19 ) but this remains unconfirmed at this time.”

Officers held a public meeting in Darnall last night but said it failed to result in a new fresh leads.

Supt McCurry added: “Last night’s event at the Pakistan Muslim Centre in Darnall was well attended, with around 30 members of the local community attending to offer their help in our search for Pamela.

“I am truly grateful for their support, as well as to Councillors Jackie Drayton and Jim Steinke, who attended to speak with the community and reiterate our appeal to find Pamela safe and well.

“The community have really come together to work with the police and support our investigation, for which we are thankful.”

Officers have also spent the day at Sheffield College speaking to students and handing out posters and will hold a further community meeting tonight at 5pm at Fir Vale School.

Supt McCurry said: “I continue to urge anyone with information about Pamela’s whereabouts to contact police, or indeed for Pamela herself to get in touch with officers. We’re all very worried about you and we just want to know you’re alright.”

Anyone who sees her should call 999 immediately. To pass on other information call police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.