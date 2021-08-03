Murder suspect remanded in custody over fatal stabbing of Anthony Sumner on Sheffield estate
A man who has been accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Sheffield has been remanded in custody.
Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Manor, Sheffield, has been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner, who was stabbed to death just before midnight on Thursday into Friday last week.
Sampson has also been charged with possessing a bladed article.
He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until tomorrow, when he is due at Sheffield Crown Court.
He has not yet entered any pleas to the charges he faces.
Sampson was charged after Mr Sumner, a dad-of-three, was knifed in an attack on Windy House Lane, Manor.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Sumner could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Heartbroken relatives of Mr Sumner revealed that he died two days before his daughter’s 10th birthday.
An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help his relatives pay for his unexpected funeral.
Floral tributes have also been laid in the street where he died, stating Mr Sumner will always be loved and missed.
Friends have also paid tribute on Facebook, with one describing him as a “loved son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson”.
A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
He spent the weekend in police custody being quizzed over the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 1,000 of July 29.